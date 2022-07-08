The winner of the first prize receives Rs 70 lakh. The second prize is Rs 10 lakh while the winner of the third prize gets Rs 1 lakh. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

Kochi, July 8: The Kerala State Lottery Department (KSLD) announced the results of 'Nirmal NR 284' on Friday at 3 pm.

The price of the ticket is Rs 40.

Winning Numbers:

1st Price - Rs. 70,00,000/-

NG 468856 (KOTTAYAM)

Consolation Prize - Rs. 8,000/-

NA 468856 NB 468856

NC 468856 ND 468856

NE 468856 NF 468856

NH 468856 NJ 468856

NK 468856 NL 468856 NM 468856

2nd Price - Rs. 10,00,000/-

NB 380621 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

3rd Price - Rs. 1,00,000/-

NA 210655

NB 700452

NC 684292

ND 939474

NE 647460

NF 604768

NG 863021

NH 944576

NJ 882882

NK 886255

NL 977596

NM 603993

. .

4th Price - Rs. 5,000/-

0020 0303 0552 0840 2747 3069 3222 3252 3371 3401 3649 3723 4233 5078 6665 8023 8535 9290

5th Price - Rs. 1,000/-

0122 0230 0294 0319 0704 0836 0856 1473 1478 1488 1506 1551 1662 1915 2110 2488 2580 2716 2956 3091 4037 4602 4785 5144 5256 5402 5530 5590 6675 6713 7618 7910 8774 9020 9610 9617

6th Price - Rs. 500/-

0009 0087 0270 0809 1112 1133 1140 1206 1430 1589 1621 1782 1787 1961 2032 2216 2537 2669 2730 2841 2856 2872 2926 2971 3039 3052 3421 3681 3781 4135 4224 4321 4328 4372 4534 4748 4863 5075 5152 5258 5391 5747 5751 5819 5875 5903 5917 6348 6378 6386 6390 6440 6484 6656 6749 6789 6844 6852 6947 7005 7481 7588 7629 7842 7914 7962 7990 8280 8503 8737 8749 8823 8854 9024 9138 9597 9655 9763 9902

7th Price - Rs. 100/-

4981 7037 1184 3905 3839 2890 6284 6241 0832 0748 8965 1448 0846 1109 8492 8236 4341 0484 5805 9001 8167 7565 9315 8292 6746 7447 2232 8460 6260 9582 3381 9833 3019 4953 9840 6927 3805 0273 7642 7640 5458 5301 4688 4281 9056 3199 9294 1850 3089 1422 7106 9221 5964 5269 4665 7945 1466 0349 9549 8596 5455 2366 1313 6291 8581 0198 7747 6034

Where to check the result?

Log into : https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

On the home page, Find Nirmal NR 281 Result Today 08-07-2022

Click the link and it will take you to the result page

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder gets after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.

People, who have purchased the tickets, can verify the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim the prize amount, the winners should submit the ticket within 30 days of declaration of the result.

It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.