Kochi, Sep 01: The Kerala State Lottery Department (KSLD) announced the results of 'Karunya Plus KN 436' on Thursday at 3 pm.

The price of the ticket is Rs 40.

Check the winning numbers:

1st Price - Rs. 80,00,000/-

PG 455383

Consolation Prize - Rs. 8,000/-

2nd Price - Rs. 10,00,000/-

PF 884232

3rd Price - Rs. 1,00,000/-

PA 149128

PB 214042

PC 780114

PD 599990

PE 177063

PF 492662

PG 825573

PH 193272

PJ 115499

PK 551914

PL 492767

PM 193224

4th Price - Rs. 5,000/-

0053 1055 1628 1876 2039 2530 2765 2843 2919 3597 3804 5086 5972 6789 6939 8801 8854 9389

5th Price - Rs. 1,000/-

0014 0109 0281 0688 0824 0845 0950 393 1589 1597 1609 1619 1626 2193 2366 2786 3052 3395 4089 4904 5097 5159 5476 6780 6822 7476 7849 7894 8464 9251 9332 9396 9445 9728

6th Price - Rs 500/-

0155 0243 0280 0335 0397 0456 0617 0750 0847 0944 0947 0974 1354 1485 2209 2338 2579 2807 2851 2869 3022 3107 3141 3315 3389 3426 3491 3678 3749 3860 3876 4018 4053 4082 4145 4309 4367 4740 4794 4893 4965 5067 5510 5529 5530 5750 5772 5807 5812 6017 6021 6130 6221 6307 6415 6632 6651 6672 6880 6943 7085 7182 7315 7330 7444 7608 7683 7782 7891 7931 8151 8483 8570 9020 9101 9118 9307 9524 9561 9945

7th Price - Rs 100/-

5734 6892 4798 7680 2714 8772 1817 3672 8256 2453 7238 8580 1385 5027 6467 1659 6674 4689 1491 5161 2345 2354 8116 8345 9765 8614 8063 5638 9003 7403 4517 6032 5098 9908 3609 5357 0736 2679 8205 8791 4110 4912 6249 7811 1698 1805 6150 3224 6759 2020 0653 0035 7518 6837 9584 3941 2703 6836 3245 0586 5241 3218 1634 5251 3550 5560 7579 5630 0122 6690 7367 6292

Where to check the result?

Netizen can find the results on the official website of Kerala lottery.

Enter: https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

On the home page, Find 'Karunya Plus KN 435' Result Today 25-07-2022

Click the link and it will take you to the result page

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder gets after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.

People, who have purchased the tickets, can verify the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim the prize amount, the winners should submit the ticket within 30 days of declaration of the result.

It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.