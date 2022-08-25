The winner of the first prize will receive Rs 80 lakh. The second prize will be Rs 10 lakh while the winner of the third prize will receive Rs 1 lakh. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

Kochi, Aug 25: The Kerala State Lottery Department (KSLD) announced the results of 'Karunya Plus KN 435' on Thursday at 3 pm.

The price of the ticket is Rs 40.

1st Prize: Rs 80 lakh

2nd Prize: Rs 10 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

5th Prize: Rs 1,000

6th Prize: Rs 500

7th Prize: Rs 100

Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

Check the winning numbers:

1st Price - Rs. 80,00,000/-

PZ 588340 (MALAPPURAM)

Agent Name: C RADHAKRISHNAN

Agency No.: M 1345

Consolation Prize - Rs. 8,000/-

PN 588340 PO 588340

PP 588340 PR 588340

PS 588340 PT 588340

PU 588340 PV 588340

PW 588340 PX 588340 PY 588340

2nd Price - Rs. 10,00,000/-

PN 410304 (KOTTAYAM)

Agent Name: AUGUSTIN SYRIAC

Agency No.: K 6616

3rd Price - Rs. 1,00,000/-

PN 922694

PO 208413

PP 723507

PR 231238

PS 122003

PT 713213

PU 581612

PV 413122

PW 165375

PX 275959

PY 310003

PZ 173267

4th Price - Rs. 5,000/-

0099 0521 1075 1659 1933 2511 3181 4207 5608 5873 6032 6328 7184 7364 7462 7948 7969 8874

5th Price - Rs. 1,000/-

0069 0380 0985 1440 1851 2016 2159 2300 2338 2516 2775 3623 3628 3647 4125 4165 4338 4462 4659 4821 5706 5778 6036 6645 7131 7215 7289 7581 8201 8250 8422 8489 8703 9712

6th Price - Rs. 5,00/-

0142 0563 0622 0878 0925 1005 1229 1241 1486 1692 1741 1866 2129 2246 2335 2399 2614 2750 2779 2926 3092 3215 3387 3469 3540 3580 3710 3831 3983 4113 4235 4298 4304 4349 4480 4489 4579 4672 4778 5215 5261 5417 5711 5751 6118 6135 6258 6491 6541 6745 6841 6902 6922 6941 7026 7150 7228 7248 7265 7322 7360 7569 7709 7884 8084 8229 8238 8409 8452 8717 8858 8912 8970 9086 9176 9445 9478 9652 9807 9932

7th Price - Rs. 100/-

0029 0034 0098 0207 0473 0637 0722 0757 0821 1021 1134 1266 1274 1395 1398 1534 1650 1730 1764 1877 1898 1974 2111 2163 2251 2262 2281 2425 2448 2453 2476 2481 2591 2595 2606 2638 2783 2839 2871 2880 2971 3057 3079 3180 3201 3241 3288 3333 3420 3506 3560 3584 3588 3602 3622 3817 4126 4179 4187 4233 4657 4674 4744 4789 4791 4892 4934 4979 5122 5393 5421 5451 5458 5478 5531 5535 5726 5900 5929 6285 6480 6653 6805 6833 6862 7130 7299 7348 7369 7422 7424 7539 7575 7585 7686 7689 7738 8055 8065 8375 8421 8425 8474 8548 8581 8820 8926 8996 9084 9132 9180 9243 9299 9303 9310 9439 9447 9515 9618 9685 9732 9787 9812 9868 9923 9945

Where to check the result?

Netizen can find the results on the official website of Kerala lottery.

Enter: https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

On the home page, Find 'Karunya Plus KN 435' Result Today 25-07-2022

Click the link and it will take you to the result page

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder gets after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.

People, who have purchased the tickets, can verify the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim the prize amount, the winners should submit the ticket within 30 days of declaration of the result.

It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.