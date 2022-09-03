The winner of the first prize will receive Rs 80 lakh. The second prize will be Rs 5 lakh while the winner of the third prize will receive Rs 1 lakh. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

Kochi, Sep 03: The Kerala State Lottery Department (KSLD) announced the results of 'Karunya KR-565' on Saturday at 3 pm.

The price of the ticket is Rs 40.

Check the winning numbers:

1st Price - Rs. 80,00,000/-

KU 421790

Consolation Prize - Rs. 8,000/-

2nd Price - Rs. 5,00,000/-

KS 529893

3rd Price - Rs. 1,00,000/-

KN 564772

KO 967599

KP 726048

KR 777408

KS 480749

KT 826490

KU 182915

KV 795825

KW 140760

KX 204411

KY 769500

KZ 944482

4th Price - Rs. 5,000/-

1362 1373 1933 2397 3721 3921 3934 4197 4339 4367 5177 6785 7103 7231 7761 8901 9526 9952

5th Price - Rs. 2,000/-

0574 1083 1796 5678 6947 7333 7590 7982 9184 9307

6th Price - Rs. 1,000/-

0506 1861 3099 3226 3588 3654 4565 4620 5760 6069 7090 7538 9156 9492

7th Price - Rs. 500/-

3428 7902 2464 5137 3083 8069 7526 0998 8397 8366 7612 4107 8513 0813 3108 8214 4381 3542 1000 3634 4937 1076 8172 4818 0534 4471 7285 9260 9082 7079 1953 1001 9673 9014 0496 7047 3905 2098 2682 5012 8264 5376 9434 5277 7549 5986 5927 4979 3525 6415 1609 0393 7442 3277 5158 2322 2419 0669 2582 0377 0846 4942 0346 9255 9674 0547 4750 1671 7462 4164 5150 0060 8979 7671 2960 5534 0682 0644 1446 8124

Where to check the result?

Log into : https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

On the home page, Find 'Karunya KR-565' Result Today 03-09-2022

Click the link and it will take you to the result page

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder gets after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.

People, who have purchased the tickets, can verify the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim the prize amount, the winners should submit the ticket within 30 days of declaration of the result.

It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.