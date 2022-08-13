The winner of the first prize will receive Rs 80 lakh. The second prize will be Rs 5 lakh while the winner of the third prize will receive Rs 1 lakh. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

Kochi, Aug 13: The Kerala State Lottery Department (KSLD) announce the results of 'Karunya KR-562' on Saturday at 3 pm.

The price of the ticket is Rs 40.

Check the winning numbers:

1st Price - Rs. 80,00,000/-

KF 421178 (KANNUR)

Agent Name: MANOJ T

Agency No. : C 3475

Consolation Prize - Rs. 8,000/-

KA 421178 KB 421178

KC 421178 KD 421178

KE 421178 KG 421178

KH 421178 KJ 421178

KK 421178 KL 421178 KM 421178

2nd Price - Rs. 5,00,000/-

KK 584444 (MALAPPURAM)

Agent Name: HARIHARAN K

Agency No. : M 2517

3rd Price - Rs. 1,00,000/-

KA 473630

KB 156185

KC 129316

KD 962870

KE 507432

KF 137452

KG 785112

KH 884924

KJ 435595

KK 517283

KL 222729

KM 278960

4th Price - Rs. 5,000/-

0265 1104 1240 2102 2756 2827 3184 4422 4546 4739 5860 6147 7278 7895 8023 9380 9549 9640

5th Price - Rs. 2,000/-

1465 1570 1802 2423 2558 5205 5682 7431 8104 9299

6th Price - Rs. 1,000/-

1440 2001 3401 3447 3830 5181 5820 5996 6391 7085 7478 8057 9193 9937

7th Price - Rs. 500/-

7332 3894 2712 4334 3322 5329 9394 8720 6795 4189 5057 6930 1469 6067 1883 7754 0382 2871 3962 7615 5437 6593 9221 6253 4925 2873 5889 9392 8970 5649 0970 0038 6463 5634 8663...

Where to check the result?

Log into : https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

On the home page, Find 'Karunya KR-562' Result Today 13-08-2022

Click the link and it will take you to the result page

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder gets after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.

People, who have purchased the tickets, can verify the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim the prize amount, the winners should submit the ticket within 30 days of declaration of the result.

It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.