Kochi, July 24: The Kerala State Lottery Department (KSLD) announced the results of 'Fifty Fifty Lottery FF-9' on Sunday.

The winner of the first prize will receive Rs 1 crore. The second prize will be Rs 10 lakh while the winner of the third prize will receive Rs 5,000. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

The price of the ticket is Rs 40.

Check the winning numbers:

1st Price - Rs. 1,00,00,000/-(1 crore)

FF 537904

Consolation Prize - Rs. 8,000/-

FA 537904 FB 537904

FC 537904 FD 537904

FE 537904 FG 537904

FH 537904 FJ 537904

FK 537904 FL 537904 FM 537904

3rd Price - Rs. 5,000/-

0629 0726 0851 1954 2128 2174 2945 3281 3476 3546 3831 4426 5022 6157 6471 6683 7069 8004 8198 8246 8706 9488 9673

4th Price - Rs. 2,000/-

0955 2569 3593 3702 4366 5371 6078 7794 8292 8797 9398 9944

5th Price - Rs. 1,000/-

0052 1006 1103 1221 1654 1781 2207 2876 3257 3455 3774 4326 4378 5353 6074 6991 7170 8411 8596 8752 9252 9320 9342 9664

6th Price - Rs. 500/-

0177 0277 0315 0330 0338 0347 0510 0767 0821 1067 1094 1126 1187 1383 1468 1502 1767 1826 1968 2043 2240 2463 2631 2682 2816 2980 3278 3422 3504 3640 3690 3751 3878 4017 4039 4320 4336 4453 4540 4542 4560 4577 4675 4917 5210 5324 5359 5366 5448 5550 5578 5613 5701 5893 5971 5983 6077 6192 6231 6276 6498 6969 7098 7106 7178 7360 7380 7420 7569 7712 7901 8117 8275 8337 8372 8407 8461 8624 8812 8920 8963 9110 9126 9193 9248 9298 9300 9351 9381 9402 9423 9513 9658 9709 9962 9979

7th Price - Rs. 100/-

9905 3817 7653 6376 2106 2529 9707 8925 6585 5597 7933 2935 1614 1423 7570 4452 6616 4132 6521 7776 5026 4639 1340 4772 5877 1962 9303 8188 0680 3173 2967 6428 1536 0258 5927 8122 6944 6099 5317 4749 5883 1050 7026 4543 4559 5181 6190 5433 7923 4734 1610 9943 4275 0001 8047 7993 1355 5039 3536 9253 1682 9975 3905 6003 9008 2668 3130 2563 6320 1615 0699 0504 6982 9393 6684 9897 2154 6305 0464 0653 3483 8804 3525 2484 5733 6772 9907 3569 6810 9549 2797 0374 7164 7523 3591 7842 9939 2076 2102 3721 3322 0826 4098 7168 7261 3386 5669 0434 0710 1835 8148 3920 9697 7491 0461 4423 4013 6271 2966 1558 0601 9211 6018 2833 6503 1709

Where to check the result?

Log into : https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

On the home page, Find Fifty Fifty Lottery FF-9 Result Today 24-7-2022

Click the link and it will take you to the result page

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder gets after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.

People, who have purchased the tickets, can verify the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim the prize amount, the winners should submit the ticket within 30 days of declaration of the result.

It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.