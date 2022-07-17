The price of the ticket is Rs 40.

1st Price - Rs. 1,00,00,000/-(1 crore)

FR 183520

Consolation Prize - Rs. 8,000/-

FN 183520 FO 183520

FP 183520 FS 183520

FT 183520 FU 183520

FV 183520 FW 183520

FX 183520 FY 183520 FZ 183520

2nd Price - Rs. 10,00,000/-(10 Lakh)

FU 443204

. .

3rd Price - Rs. 5,000/-

0280 0362 0510 1057 2153 2590 2813 2887 3741 4932 5364 6012 6212 6992 7045 7725 7973 8363 8486 9186 9469 9470 9924

4th Price - Rs. 2,000/-

0750 1085 1089 1266 1833 5452 5718 6338 6611 7239 7302 9908

5th Price - Rs. 1,000/-

5667 9687 6874 5092 2018 4701 8332 6976 2188 6098 3611 4700 1996 3404 4503 0551 3878 4745 4620 8491 2660 7104 6750 9268

6th Price - Rs. 500/-

3360 7348 6929 4873 8242 3136 9069 4694 5913 2821 9035 9212 5763 7494 6431 1040 1848 3334...

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder gets after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.

People, who have purchased the tickets, can verify the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim the prize amount, the winners should submit the ticket within 30 days of declaration of the result.

It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.