Kochi, Oct 16: The Kerala State Lottery Department (KSLD) announced the results of 'Fifty Fifty Lottery FF-20' on Sunday.

The price of the ticket is Rs 40.

Check the winning numbers:

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/-

FO 424624 (THRISSUR)

Agent Name: ARUMUGHAM K

Agency No.: R 4119

Consolation Prize Rs.8,000/-

FN 424624 FP 424624

FR 424624 FS 424624

FT 424624 FU 424624

FV 424624 FW 424624

FX 424624 FY 424624 FZ 424624

2nd Prize Rs.10,00,000/-

FO 575512 (PUNALUR)

Agent Name: VISHNU DAS V

Agency No.: Q 4683

3rd Prize Rs.5,000/-

0392 0422 0473 1028 1188 2381 2485 2521 4374 4428 4435 4795 5285 6076 6336 6702 6724 6828 7610 7866 9200 9419 9512

4th Prize Rs.2,000/-

1345 2923 3568 4308 4519 5714 5857 6175 6301 6392 6669 9862

5th Prize Rs.1,000/-

0106 1026 1627 1881 1968 2278 2650 2944 3772 4158 4273 5144 5329 5807 6245 6785 7109 7387 7390 7803 8352 8380 8592 9826

6th Prize Rs.500/-

0000 0076 0110 0117 0565 0708 0819 1002 1208 1230 1231 1334 1400 1877 2024 2210 2281 2488 2579 2837 3002 3052 3131 3169 3875 3876 4035 4046 4137 4293 4448 4641 4647 4871 5050 5054 5147 5224 5339 5396 5509 5573 5582 5612 5816 5835 5861 6003 6040 6087 6170 6180 6224 6304 6532 6572 6625 6685 6736 6740 6750 6865 6873 6899 6990 7135 7166 7364 7385 7416 7446 7509 7660 7767 7778 7824 7955 8082 8110 8488 8554 8577 8663 8795 8957 9151 9153 9175 9177 9316 9381 9390 9462 9777 9898 9941

Where to check the result?

Log into : https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

On the home page, Find 'Fifty Fifty Lottery Result FF-20'

Click the link and it will take you to the result page

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder gets after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.

It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.