New Delhi, Oct 09: The Kerala State Lottery Department (KSLD) announced the results of 'Fifty Fifty Lottery FF-19' on Sunday.

The price of the ticket is Rs 40.

Check Winning Numbers:

1st Price - Rs. 1,00,00,000/-(1 crore)

FK 505980

Consolation Prize - Rs. 8,000/-

FA 505980 FB 505980

FC 505980 FD 505980

FE 505980 FF 505980

FG 505980 FH 505980

FJ 505980 FL 505980 FM 505980

2nd Price - Rs. 10,00,000/-(10 Lakh)

FM 507497

3rd Price - Rs. 5,000/-

0670 0992 1174 1497 1677 1693 2182 2279 2792 2975 3419 3502 5732 6018 7001 7143 7268 7713 9128 9155 9625 9854 9994

4th Price - Rs. 2,000/-

0421 5033 5625 6038 6537 6749 6897 7800 7824 8467 9074 97

5th Price - Rs. 1,000/-

0826 0963 0993 2164 2171 2662 2781 2828 3797 4475 4638 5055 5445 5510 6104 6460 6583 7006 7074 7183 8420 8622 8835 9184

6th Price - Rs. 5,00/-

3434 8388 2335 9126 6285 5005 8356 2618 0769 0163 5356 2284 6010 2271 3972 4049 0511 4706 7908 5834 2559 1244 4555 2751 5944 4315 8815 9598 7547 7933 0189 8204 7071 0810 7893 2111 0020 4731 5231 4362 6281 2785 2237 0149 4147 3847 3334 7463 6648 7522 5012 2060 8392 9526 2030 9734 7559 3885 0445 9647 7724 8819 6736 4332 7850 5232 4487 5984 5594 6088 9347 5290 2727 8938 7342 1357 5958 4143 7729 2122 5233 9837 7165 4926 5125 3519 0787 5771 8838 1764 9017 3878 6334 8139 9765 9208

7th Price - Rs. 100/-

3638 2617 3818 5219 0110 3725 8879 6538 6861 7024 0895 0885 4817 0514 8948 3021 8008 3686 2948 1195 9275 0166 6858 6607 1799 9792 8049 4234 7072 4232 9049 7660 6505 5856 0236 1696 1733 6596 1804 1420 0185 4494 5746 8231 4864 6400 6407 1377 5434 1427 7170 1225

Where to check the result?

Log into : https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

On the home page, Find 'Fifty Fifty (FF-19)'

Click the link and it will take you to the result page

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder gets after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.

It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.