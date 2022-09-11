The winner of the first prize will receive Rs 1 crore. The second prize will be Rs 10 lakh while the winner of the third prize will receive Rs 5,000. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

Kochi, Sep 11: The Kerala State Lottery Department (KSLD) announced the results of 'Fifty Fifty Lottery FF-16' on Sunday.

The price of the ticket is Rs 40.

Check the winning numbers:

1st Price - Rs. 1,00,00,000/-(1 crore)

FV 313346 (NEYYATTINKARA)

Agent Name: THANKAMANI

Agency No.: T 947

Consolation Prize - Rs. 8,000/-

FN 313346 FO 313346

FP 313346 FR 313346

FS 313346 FT 313346

FU 313346 FW 313346

FX 313346 FY 313346 FZ 313346

2nd Price - Rs. 10,00,000/-(10 Lakh)

FX 367678 (WAYANADU)

Agent Name: NOUSHAD M K

Agency No.: W 533

3rd Price - Rs. 5,000/-

0641 1458 2297 2689 3017 3112 4373 4480 4787 5192 5836 6157 6896 6914 7269 7725 7949 8188 8444 8450 8989 9932 9935

4th Price - Rs. 2,000/-

1463 2180 2811 3439 4040 4170 4719 4979 8599 8962 9513 9973

5th Price - Rs. 1,000/-

0135 0359 1265 1593 1811 2082 2092 2233 2279 3038 3715 3792 4044 4563 4749 5227 7318 7324 8357 8550 9177 9410 9960 9987

6th Price - Rs. 5,00/-

0091 0099 0134 0164 0223 0487 0893 0936 0999 1104 1121 1226 1476 1942 1972 2229 2283 2562 2603 2654 2697 2706 2805 2854 2929 3115 3186 3284 3302 3592 3627 3669 3775 3811 3884 3924 3951 4077 4098 4194 4247 4372 4507 4590 4821 4894 5068 5127 5261 5393 5567 5641 5776 5858 5990 6018 6023 6055 6108 6143 6158 6181 6211 6262 6381 6454 6688 6705 7319 7380 7397 7427 7443 7460 7890 7953 7973 8020 8035 8038 8092 8217 8582 8763 8804 9165 9263 9305 9366 9468 9484 9671 9790 9816 9831 9866

7th Price - Rs. 100/-

5998 6741 2905 8615 2685 5089 4786 8668 4746 3267 4602 4062 6202 1060 0956 2436 0059 0645 8201 9174 0070 3551 9496 1916 0175 1441 4805 0161 3391 3069 0460 4295 1955 9611 0142 7576 6766 6372 2663 7624 6114 5112 5013 3455 9546 1365 8224 5082 3488 0928 0519 7415 2568 3973

Where to check the result?

Log into : https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

On the home page, Find Fifty Fifty Lottery FF-16 Result Today 11-09-22

Click the link and it will take you to the result page

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder gets after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.

People, who have purchased the tickets, can verify the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim the prize amount, the winners should submit the ticket within 30 days of declaration of the result.

It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.