The price of the ticket is Rs 40.

Check the winning numbers:

1st Price - Rs 1,00,00,000/-(1 crore)

FH 198556

Consolation Prize - Rs. 8,000/-

FA 198556 FB 198556

FC 198556 FD 198556

FE 198556 FF 198556

FG 198556 FJ 198556

FK 198556 FL 198556 FM 198556

2nd Price - Rs. 10,00,000/-(10 Lakh)

FG 318265

3rd Price - Rs. 5,000/-

0397 0843 1366 1524 2042 2417 3053 3098 4407 4453 5467 6130 6377 6533 6727 7331 7401 7454 7745 7888 7963 8078 9744

4th Price - Rs. 2,000/-

2065 3741 3863 4324 4564 5754 5929 7675 7746 7998 8117 9534

5th Price - Rs. 1,000/-

0012 0854 1936 2077 2481 2681 3357 3573 3672 3700 4004 4328 4891 5959 6232 6526 7323 7468 8843 9037 9186 9222 9500 9603

Where to check the result?

Log into : https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

On the home page, Find Fifty Fifty Lottery FF-15 Result Today 04-9-22

Click the link and it will take you to the result page

People, who have purchased the tickets, can verify the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim the prize amount, the winners should submit the ticket within 30 days of declaration of the result.

It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.