The winner of the first prize will receive Rs 1 crore. The second prize will be Rs 10 lakh while the winner of the third prize will receive Rs 5,000. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

Kochi, Aug 21: The Kerala State Lottery Department (KSLD) announced the results of 'Fifty Fifty Lottery FF-13' on Sunday.

The price of the ticket is Rs 40.

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

3rd Prize: Rs 5,000

4th Prize: Rs 2,000

5th Prize: Rs 1,000

6th Prize: Rs 500

7th Prize: Rs 100

Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

Check the winning numbers:

1st Price - Rs. 1,00,00,000/-(1 crore)

FM 564227

Consolation Prize - Rs. 8,000/-

FA 564227 FB 564227

FC 564227 FD 564227

FE 564227 FF 564227

FG 564227 FH 564227

FJ 564227 FK 564227 FL 564227

2nd Price - Rs. 10,00,000/-(10 Lakh)

FM 579489

3rd Price - Rs. 5,000/-

6709 1907 6413 7736 7126 3554 4609 5063 2000 6411 6833 2771 2993 6380 9307 0306 2076 0128 3766 7986 6228 4798 6813

. .

4th Price - Rs. 2,000/-

0772 1937 3105 3816 3872 4083 6280 6425 6556 7670 8812 9643

5th Price - Rs. 1,000/-

0485 1014 1958 2098 2670 2919 2956 3008 3098 3969 4637 4860 5294 5316 5422 5432 5611 6240 6339 6433 6514 8288 9372 9495

6th Price - Rs. 5,00/-

1094 7974 0350 4193 1439 4721 7349 8614 0101 2621 6558 9570 0994 5321 2330 3990 6594 4950 0000 0595 7144 4461 3867 9403 6510 6557 6563 4751 3041 2864 7230 2063 0216 9459 5113 8674 3137 6899 3140 0648 7513 5485 5538 3984 4972 5533 3482 1900 6944 1919 3621 7875 2599 1006 8348 8989 9122 4044 8841 9485 1563 0259 8473 7152 5613 4496 3730 8051 4191 2882 6458 6116 9340 7326 8562 5645 2519 9026 9223 0490 9294 3805 4044 3672 6186 8448 2839 5606..

Where to check the result?

Log into : https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

On the home page, Find Fifty Fifty Lottery FF-13 Result Today 21-8-2022

Click the link and it will take you to the result page

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder gets after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.

People, who have purchased the tickets, can verify the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim the prize amount, the winners should submit the ticket within 30 days of declaration of the result.

It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.