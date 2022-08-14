Kochi, Aug 14: The Kerala State Lottery Department (KSLD) announced the results of 'Fifty Fifty Lottery FF-12' on Sunday.

The winner of the first prize will receive Rs 1 crore. The second prize will be Rs 10 lakh while the winner of the third prize will receive Rs 5,000. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

3rd Prize: Rs 5,000

4th Prize: Rs 2,000

5th Prize: Rs 1,000

6th Prize: Rs 500

7th Prize: Rs 100

Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

The price of the ticket is Rs 40.

Check Winning numbers for 'Fifty Fifty Lottery FF-12'

1st Price - Rs. 1,00,00,000/-(1 crore)

FW 452753 (CHERTHALA)

Agent Name: RAJESH R

Agency No. : A 6297

Consolation Prize - Rs. 8,000/-

FN 452753 FO 452753

FP 452753 FR 452753

FS 452753 FT 452753

FU 452753 FV 452753

FX 452753 FY 452753 FZ 452753

2nd Price - Rs. 10,00,000/-(10 Lakh)

FS 592868 (KASARAGOD)

Agent Name: MOHANA NAIK A

Agency No. : S 1456

. .

3rd Price - Rs. 5,000/-

0694 0795 1315 1357 2430 2864 3075 3159 3472 4183 4719 5363 6369 6482 6771 7015 7027 7120 7472 7973 8196 9448 9512

4th Price - Rs. 2,000/-

0092 1448 2192 2835 3701 3937 4194 4249 5597 6139 6672 9758

5th Price - Rs. 1,000/-

0368 0452 0826 0832 1264 1322 1883 2490 2524 3545 3907 6317 6597 6848 7199 7574 8023 8034 8760 9115 9203 9581 9830 9834

6th Price - Rs. 5,00/-

7480 7423 5431 0170 8818 5784 6188 1238 7895 0330 4916 8432 8214 5253 5919 4386 2456 6201 2626 0466 0238 2424 8917 0819 9940 0148 1119 7597 4603 5741 2106 3626 2056 9892 5685 5736 8161 6013 6348 0782 0603 7124 4930 9218 4231 9811 1848 1538 5830 1603 1231 4951 0052 9162 8431 9513 4828 0816 4393 2342 2755 2258 4218 1808 4250 4498 1321 8983 1740 6661 0378...

Where to check the result?

Log into : https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

On the home page, Find Fifty Fifty Lottery FF-9 Result Today 14-08-2022

Click the link and it will take you to the result page

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder gets after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.

People, who have purchased the tickets, can verify the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim the prize amount, the winners should submit the ticket within 30 days of declaration of the result.

It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.