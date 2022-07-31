Kochi, July 31: The Kerala State Lottery Department (KSLD) announced the results of 'Fifty Fifty Lottery FF-10' on Sunday.

The winner of the first prize will receive Rs 1 crore. The second prize will be Rs 10 lakh while the winner of the third prize will receive Rs 5,000. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

The price of the ticket is Rs 40.

Check Winning numbers for 'Fifty Fifty Lottery FF-10'

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

3rd Prize: Rs 5,000

4th Prize: Rs 2,000

5th Prize: Rs 1,000

6th Prize: Rs 500

7th Prize: Rs 100

Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

Check the winning numbers 'Fifty Fifty Lottery FF-10':

1st Price - Rs. 1,00,00,000/-(1 crore)

FY 530898 (KANNUR)

Agent Name: MAHESH N V

Agency No.: C 4975

Consolation Prize - Rs. 8,000/-

FN 530898 FO 530898

FP 530898 FR 530898

FS 530898 FT 530898

FU 530898 FV 530898

FW 530898 FX 530898 FZ 530898

2nd Price - Rs. 10,00,000/-(10 Lakh)

FO 272807 (GURUVAYOOR)

Agent Name: SOMASUNDARAM K P

Agency No.: R 6925

3rd Price - Rs. 5,000/-

0679 0895 1148 2879 3563 3626 3808 4673 5000 5124 5168 5699 6383 6501 6624 7206 7769 8020 8474 8581 8817 9630 9881

4th Price - Rs. 2,000/-

0152 0843 1999 3148 4241 4248 4391 4894 4919 6632 8469 9860

5th Price - Rs. 1,000/-

0203 0355 0395 0426 1339 2025 2028 2359 2803 2807 3742 4295 4941 4963 4983 5204 6094 6417 7913 7945 8353 8558 8912 8998

6th Price - Rs. 500/-

0110 0162 0454 0471 0672 0768 0837 1094 1111 1162 1242 1281 1364 1388 1525 1699 1907 2180 2264 2285 2385 2419 2669 2757 2893 3027 3094 3237 3651 3663 3682 3798 4001 4047 4123 4199 4216 4336 4406 4449 4757 4816 4918 4978 5097 5220 5393 5432 5435 5539 5619 5698 5800 6397 6478 6572 6725 6799 6815 6930 6967 7124 7151 7192 7391 7591 7849 7868 8192 8265 8591 8670 8748 8788 8822 8951 9069 9103 9125 9185 9259 9302 9396 9406 9426 9544 9567 9606 9771 9804 9862 9877 9906 9935 9977 9994

Where to check the result?

Log into : https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

On the home page, Find Fifty Fifty Lottery FF-9 Result Today 31-7-2022

Click the link and it will take you to the result page

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder gets after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.

People, who have purchased the tickets, can verify the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim the prize amount, the winners should submit the ticket within 30 days of declaration of the result.

It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.