Kochi, Oct 19: The Kerala State Lottery Department (KSLD) announced the results of 'AKSHAYA AK 571' on Wednesday at 3 pm.

The price of the ticket is Rs 40.

Prize Money

1st Prize: Rs 70 lakh

2nd Prize: Rs 5 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

7th Prize: Rs 500

8th Prize: Rs 100

Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

Where to check the result?

Log into: https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

On the home page, find 'Akshaya (AK-571)'

Click the link and it will take you to the result page

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder gets after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.

It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.