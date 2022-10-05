The winner of the first prize receives Rs 70 lakh. The second prize is Rs 5 lakh while the winner of the third prize gets Rs 1 lakh. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

Kochi, Oct 05: The Kerala State Lottery Department (KSLD) announced the results of 'AKSHAYA AK 569' on Wednesday at 3 pm.

The price of the ticket is Rs 40.

1st Price - Rs. 70,00,000/-

AC 912581 (KOTTAYAM)

Agent Name: P K SALIM

Agency No: K 6665

Consolation Prize - Rs. 8,000/-

AA 912581 AB 912581

AD 912581 AE 912581

AF 912581AG 912581

AH 912581 AJ 912581

AK 912581 AL 912581 AM 912581

2nd Price - Rs. 5,00,000/-

AK 623217 (PALAKKAD)

Agent Name: M RAMESH

Agency No: P 4439

3rd Prize Rs.100,000/

AA 369208

AB 803646

AC 694044

AD 323400

AE 667660

AF 135313

AG 529909

AH 100637

AJ 105715

AK 209648

AL 238045

AM 915817

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

1443 1668 2030 2861 3968 4086 4349 6898 7332 7416 7896 7950 8117 8121 8322 8365 9271 9941

5th Price - Rs. 2,000/-

0811 2702 4055 6117 7040 7198 7508.

6th Price - Rs. 1,000/-

0427 0853 1240 1730 1770 2146 2174 2987 3059 3849 4354 4541 4857 4892 5015 5505 6451 6481 7029 7135 7386 7848 8178 8416 9315 9684

7th Price - Rs. 500/-

0123 0330 1171 1184 1194 1234 1286 1440 1587 1606 1702 1846 2133 2218 2373 2465 2473 2533 2795 2835 3122 3270 3366 3397 3411 3525 3913 4033 4225 4520 4612 4627 4676 4791 5064 5077 5155 5355 5364 5661 5768 6177 6351 6374 6659 6757 6847 7059 7165 7258 7367 7690 7692 7882 7887 7971 7981 8137 8357 8384 8668 8765 8863 8876 8889 8980 9118 9371 9429 9452 9499 9503

8th Prize Rs.100/-

0008 0048 0485 0627 0661 0674 0741 0800 0819 0988 1026 1036 1064 1096 1126 1257 1291 1516 1525 1552 1559 1586 1731 1737 1794 2119 2129 2181 2212 2352 2414 2436 2496 2543 2647 2773 2830 2877 2894 2941 3002 3198 3209 3382 3443 3446 3663 3686 3692 3856 3891 3893 4130 4447 4455 4466 4511 4570 4664 4846 4931 5070 5147 5278 5344 5398 5525 5634 5684 5846 5912 6005 6045 6071 6108 6145 6170 6206 6243 6375 6465 6628 6671 6780 6905 7128 7179 7333 7349 7488 7589 7617 7619 8064 8068 8069 8083 8088 8163 8164 8247 8270 8414 8479 8707 8713 8728 8858 8971 9020 9055 9091 9101 9261 9415 9462 9587 9606 9770 9773 9777 9961 9969

Where to check the result?

Log into: https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

On the home page, find 'AKSHAYA AK 569' Result Today 05-10-2022

Click the link and it will take you to the result page

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder gets after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.

People, who have purchased the tickets, can verify the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim the prize amount, the winners should submit the ticket within 30 days of declaration of the result.

It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.