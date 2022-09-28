The price of the ticket is Rs 40.

Prize Money

1st Prize: Rs 70 lakh

2nd Prize: Rs 5 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

7th Prize: Rs 500

8th Prize: Rs 100

Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

Check the winning numbers:

1st Price - Rs. 70,00,000/-

AV 183481

Agent Name:

Agency No:

Consolation Prize - Rs. 8,000/-

AN 183481 AO 183481

AP 183481 AR 183481

AS 183481 AT 183481

AU 183481 AW 183481

AX 183481 AY 183481 AZ 183481

2nd Price - Rs. 5,00,000/-

AU 713071

Agent Name:

Agency No:

3rd Price - Rs. 1,00,000/-

AN 930055

AO 675939

AP 823471

AR 900058

AS 830666

AT 176916

AU 445998

AV 704194

AW 370177

AX 222895

AY 609515

AZ 958311

4th Price - Rs. 5,000/-

0366 0414 0567 1471 1902 1957 2833 4950 5072 6161 6232 6301 6555 6633 6991 7955 7982 9147

5th Price - Rs. 2,000/-

1736 4767 5235 5615 8941 9015 9916

6th Price - Rs. 1,000/-

0319 1492 1723 1836 3014 3395 3529 3593 3668 3754 3893 4059 4082 4479 5110 5779 5879 5909 6433 6447 7138 8345 8752 8791 9188 9458.

7th Price - Rs. 500/-

0040 0107 0205 0360 0730 0916 1006 1103 1123 1126 1502 1768 1909 1968 2053 2094 2164 2608 2670 2689 2740 2810 3006 3012 3087 3151 3497 3524 3630 3663 3746 3991 4283 4440 4565 4619 4756 5049 5074 5109 5263 5397 5571 5774 5824 5990 6023 6031 6127 6148 6972 7176 7276 7281 7456 7585 8046 8178 8220 8478 8519 8718 8798 9073 9226 9408 9477 9545 9595 9605 9606 9700

8th Place

0141 0160 0240 0373 0396 0431 0435 0450 0465 0556 0784 0999 1223 1225 1262 1419 1654 1717 1767 1795 1826 1858 1900 2107 2147 2194 2643 2843 2898 2983 3065 3125 3214 3231 3278 3314 3424 3499 3575 3609 3612 3639 3718 3813 3817 3887 3944 3987 4064 4268 4271 4508 4547 4549 4604 4639 4671 4699 4799 4805 5020 5033 5125 5175 5226 5237 5292 5334 5357 5360 5480 5483 5531 5538 5543 5673 5851 5955 6273 6365 6491 6563 6568 6915 6982 7001 7142 7236 7246 7396 7407 7433 7471 7528 7540 7737 7838 8030 8073 8127 8307 8384 8448 8526 8530 8596 8668 8740 8980 9126 9169 9194 9289 9486 9666 9719 9801 9812 9838 9856 9861 9921 9996

Where to check the result?

Log into: https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

On the home page, find 'AKSHAYA AK 568' Result Today 28-09-2022

Click the link and it will take you to the result page

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder gets after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.

People, who have purchased the tickets, can verify the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim the prize amount, the winners should submit the ticket within 30 days of declaration of the result.

It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.