Kochi, Aug 31: The Kerala State Lottery Department (KSLD) announced the results of 'AKSHAYA AK 564' on Wednesday at 3 pm.

The price of the ticket is Rs 40.

Prize Money

1st Prize: Rs 70 lakh

2nd Prize: Rs 5 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

7th Prize: Rs 500

8th Prize: Rs 100

Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

Check the winning numbers:

1st Price - Rs. 70,00,000/-

AY 738415

Consolation Prize - Rs. 8,000/-

AN 738415 AO 738415

AP 738415 AR 738415

AS 738415 AT 738415

AU 738415 AV 738415

AW 738415 AX 738415 AZ 738415

2nd Price - Rs. 5,00,000/-

AY 216899

3rd Price - Rs. 1,00,000/-

AN 135944

AO 747815

AP 351070

AR 702010

AS 158309

AT 513039

AU 946216

AV 909033

AW 795305

AX 223709

AY 267845

AZ 222890

4th Price - Rs 5,000/-

0487 0976 1271 1531 1848 2072 2212 2269 2532 3154 4392 5580 6417 6493 7043 7513 7556 9942

5th Price - Rs 2,000/-

0807 3710 4009 5107 5131 6665 7272

6th Price - Rs. 1,000/-

0063 0288 0653 2180 2309 2549 2914 3054 3523 4405 4729 5108 5189 5833 5874 6320 6623 7134 7688 8105 8180 8498 9057 9267 9458 9626

7th Price - Rs 500/-

0102 0272 0275 0323 0438 0588 0655 0801 0848 0934 0979 1151 1272 2102 2391 2404 2760 2793 2835 3003 3223 3299 3306 3612 3696 3821 4083 4284 4344 4429 4463 4567 4986 5000 5030 5117 5369 5383 5625 5848 6270 6322 6331 6377 6920 6922 6954 6977 7181 7216 7274 7379 7462 7709 7823 8254 8376 8549 8604 8616 8632 8869 9220 9330 9450 9500 9521 9579 9590 9644 9698 9858

8th Price - Rs. 100/-

0151 0190 0202 0347 0362 0452 0646 0769 0817 0931 0936 0948 1038 1045 1193 1532 1543 1583 1768 1828 1902 1954 2022 2039 2139 2376 2386 2499 2503 2679 2738 2769 2903 2919 2937 2954 3005 3009 3038 3289 3345 3409 3424 3572 3580 3602 3816 4173 4244 4335 4338 4340 4420 4443 4555 4671 4714 4792 4910 5028 5224 5338 5395 5577 5597 5607 5739 5907 5936 6022 6026 6103 6286 6314 6380 6393 6505 6517 6580 6605 6741 6893 7004 7060 7088 7195 7206 7215 7239 7288 7303 7305 7446 7459 7466 7696 7698 7746 7859 8005 8156 8205 8301 8437 8524 8807 8835 8893 8916 8917 9085 9104 9170 9283 9547 9597 9652 9725 9785 9812 9828 9837 9847

Where to check the result?

Log into: https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

On the home page, find 'AKSHAYA AK 564' Result Today 31-08-2022

Click the link and it will take you to the result page

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder gets after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.

People, who have purchased the tickets, can verify the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim the prize amount, the winners should submit the ticket within 30 days of declaration of the result.

It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.