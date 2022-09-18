Kerala lottery result: Check winning numbers for Onam Bumper (Thiruvonam)

The winner of the first prize will get Rs 25 crore, the second prize is Rs 5 crore while the third prize is Rs 1 crore.

Check Prize money and other details:

Draw In 10 Series: TA,TB,TC,TD,TE,TG,TH,TJ,TK,TL

1st Prize: Rs 25,00,00,000/-(25 Crore) (1 no)

Consolation Prize: Rs 5 Lakh (9 nos)

2nd Prize: Rs 5 Crore (1 no)

3rd Prize: Rs 1 Crore (10 no)

4th Prize: Rs 1 Lakh (Up to 90)

5th Prize: Rs 5,000/- (Up to 72000)

6th Prize: Rs 3,000/- (Up to 48600)

7th Prize: Rs 2,000/- (Up to 66,600)

8th Prize: Rs 1,000/- (Up to 210600)

Check Winning Numbers

TJ 750605 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

Agent Name: THANKARAJAN

Agency No.: T 2356

Consolation Prize

TA 750605 TB 750605

TC 750605 TD 750605

TE 750605 TG 750605

TH 750605 TK 750605 TL 750605

TG 270912 (KOLLAM)

Agent Name: MEENAKSHY LOTTERY AGENCIES

Agency No.: K 5803

TA 292922

TB 479040

TC 204579

TD 545669

TE 115479

TG 571986

TH 562506

TJ 384189

TK 395507

TL 555868

41917

0071 0117 0130 0496 0531 0717 0835 0968 1074 1124 1235 1243 1318 1426 1885 1894 1998 2043 2174 2259 2344 2396 2435 2524 2721 2723 2766 2902 2945 3143 3163 3300 3414 3430 3450 3473 3566 3771 3849 3909 4196 4307 4403 4525 4593 4669 4810 4900 4966 4998 5165 5383 5505 5548 5763 5858 5962 6141 6154 6502 6629 6781 6817 7018 7063 7101 7371 7876 8038 8353 8355 8937 9100 9188 9289 9391 9467 9570 9572 9834

0085 0260 0566 0667 0738 0746 1148 1515 1690 2133 2214 2358 2446 2528 2680 2749 2773 2979 2988 3091 3165 3212 3593 3661 3738 3896 4271 4382 4486 4762 4893 4997 5047 5530 6082 6412 6462 6858 6901 7037 7051 7537 7763 8340 8349 8546 8567 8636 8824 8862 9060 9104 9758 9880

0069 0284 0329 0393 0433 0435 0541 0636 0907 1406 2090 2190 2305 2433 2458 2521 2894 2945 3174 3223 3296 3371 3562 3659 3749 3799 3802 3806 4051 4140 4218 4222 4469 4520 4534 4585 4830 4833 4896 4920 4991 5069 5118 5177 5211 5223 5422 5696 6056 6170 6294 6782 6798 6838 7009 7143 7158 7281 7351 7580 7856 7874 7985 7986 8164 8548 8928 8983 9197 9258 9558 9622 9625 9674 9992

7966 6961 4995 5261 5151 0681 2732 2431 7802 7858 1274 7759 5597 8602 4914 9151 9052 2743 3468 7868 7910 8152 9889 8402 6119 0185 3526 5090 4607 7786 0055 5046 3596 8109 0556 8880 5577 9933 6205 5692 7623 5312 6135 2078 5145 9358 5477 0217 0769 7335 6409 8412 7511 4116Where to check the result?

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder gets after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.

People, who have purchased the tickets, can verify the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim the prize amount, the winners should submit the ticket within 30 days of declaration of the result.

It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.