Kerala lottery result: Check Pooja Bumper result date, time and prize money


Google Oneindia New

Kochi, Oct 19: The fate of an auto driver was changed after he won Thiruvonam bumper lottery, last month. Similarly, there is a chance of a Kerala lottery bringing change to one's life.

The Kerala State Lottery Department (KSLD) will announce the results of Kerala Next Bumper Pooja Bumper-2022 (BR-88) on Thursday at 2 pm.

The winner of the first prize will get Rs 10 crore. The second prize is Rs 50 lakh and it will be given to 12 winning numbers.

Nagaland lottery results: Check winning numbers for 'Dear Moon Tuesday Weekly' for 99th Draw

Check Prize money and other details:

Draw in 6 SERIES (JA, JB, JC,JD,JE,JG)

ANNEXURE-I
KERALA STATE LOTTERIESPRIZE STRUCTURE OF POOJA BUMPER - 2022 (BR-88) DATE OF DRAW 20 /11/2022
TOTAL: 54 LAKH TICKETS
TICKETS IN 6 SERIES (JA, JB, JC,JD,JE,JG)
COST OF TICKETS: Rs.250/- ONLY
Pooja Bumper 1st Prize
Details of PrizeCommon to all series
Amount of Prize (Rs.)10,00,00,000
No.of PrizesOne
Total Prize Amount (Rs.)10,00,00,000
2nd Prize
Details of PrizeOne Prizes in each series
Amount of Prize (Rs.)50,00,000
No.of Prizes1
Total Prize Amount (Rs.)50,00,000
3rd Prize
Details of PrizeTwo Prizes in each Series
Amount of Prize (Rs.) 5,00,000
No.of Prizes12
Total Prize Amount (Rs.)60,00,000
4th Prize
Details of PrizeTwo prizes in each series
Amount of Prize (Rs.)1,00,000
No.of PrizesUp To 54
Total Prize Amount (Rs.)54,00,000
5th Prize
Details of PrizeLast Five digits are to be drawn 36 times
Amount of Prize (Rs.) 5,000
No.of PrizesUp To 19440
Total Prize Amount (Rs.)9,72,00,000
6th Prize
Details of PrizeLast four digits are to be drawn 50 times
Amount of Prize (Rs.)2,000
No.of PrizesUp To 27000
Total Prize Amount (Rs.)5,40,00,000
7th Prize
Details of PrizeLast four digits are to be drawn 72 times
Amount of Prize (Rs.)1,000
No.of PrizesUp To 38880
Total Prize Amount (Rs.)3,88,80,000
8th Prize
Details of PrizeLast four digits are to be drawn 126 Times
Amount of Prize (Rs.)500
No.of PrizesUp To 68040
Total Prize Amount (Rs.)3,40,20,000
Consolation Prize
Amount of Prize (Rs.)1,00,000
No.of Prizes5
Total Prize Amount (Rs.)5,00,000

Published On October 19, 2022

More KOCHI  News arrow_forward

Read more about: kerala lottery
Read more...