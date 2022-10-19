Kerala lottery result: Check Pooja Bumper result date, time and prize money

Kochi, Oct 19: The fate of an auto driver was changed after he won Thiruvonam bumper lottery, last month. Similarly, there is a chance of a Kerala lottery bringing change to one's life.
The Kerala State Lottery Department (KSLD) will announce the results of Kerala Next Bumper Pooja Bumper-2022 (BR-88) on Thursday at 2 pm.
The winner of the first prize will get Rs 10 crore. The second prize is Rs 50 lakh and it will be given to 12 winning numbers.
Check Prize money and other details:
Draw in 6 SERIES (JA, JB, JC,JD,JE,JG)
|ANNEXURE-I
|KERALA STATE LOTTERIESPRIZE STRUCTURE OF POOJA BUMPER - 2022 (BR-88) DATE OF DRAW 20 /11/2022
|TOTAL: 54 LAKH TICKETS
|TICKETS IN 6 SERIES (JA, JB, JC,JD,JE,JG)
|COST OF TICKETS: Rs.250/- ONLY
|Pooja Bumper 1st Prize
|Details of Prize
|Common to all series
|Amount of Prize (Rs.)
|10,00,00,000
|No.of Prizes
|One
|Total Prize Amount (Rs.)
|10,00,00,000
|2nd Prize
|Details of Prize
|One Prizes in each series
|Amount of Prize (Rs.)
|50,00,000
|No.of Prizes
|1
|Total Prize Amount (Rs.)
|50,00,000
|3rd Prize
|Details of Prize
|Two Prizes in each Series
|Amount of Prize (Rs.)
| 5,00,000
|No.of Prizes
|12
|Total Prize Amount (Rs.)
|60,00,000
|4th Prize
|Details of Prize
|Two prizes in each series
|Amount of Prize (Rs.)
|1,00,000
|No.of Prizes
|Up To 54
|Total Prize Amount (Rs.)
|54,00,000
|5th Prize
|Details of Prize
|Last Five digits are to be drawn 36 times
|Amount of Prize (Rs.)
| 5,000
|No.of Prizes
|Up To 19440
|Total Prize Amount (Rs.)
|9,72,00,000
|6th Prize
|Details of Prize
|Last four digits are to be drawn 50 times
|Amount of Prize (Rs.)
|2,000
|No.of Prizes
|Up To 27000
|Total Prize Amount (Rs.)
|5,40,00,000
|7th Prize
|Details of Prize
|Last four digits are to be drawn 72 times
|Amount of Prize (Rs.)
|1,000
|No.of Prizes
|Up To 38880
|Total Prize Amount (Rs.)
|3,88,80,000
|8th Prize
|Details of Prize
|Last four digits are to be drawn 126 Times
|Amount of Prize (Rs.)
|500
|No.of Prizes
|Up To 68040
|Total Prize Amount (Rs.)
|3,40,20,000
|Consolation Prize
|Amount of Prize (Rs.)
|1,00,000
|No.of Prizes
|5
|Total Prize Amount (Rs.)
|5,00,000