Kochi, Oct 15: The Kerala State Lottery Department (KSLD) on Saturday announced the results of 'Karunya KR-571' on Saturday at 3 pm.
The winner of the first prize receives Rs 80 lakh. The second prize will be Rs 5 lakh while the winner of the third prize will get Rs 1 lakh. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.
The price of the ticket is Rs 40.
1st Prize Rs.80,00,000/-
KS 577450
Consolation Prize Rs.8,000/-
KN 577450 KO 577450
KP 577450 KR 577450
KT 577450 KU 577450
KV 577450 KW 577450
KX 577450 KY 577450 KZ 577450
2nd Prize Rs.5,00,000/-
KP 352939
3rd Prize Rs.100,000/-
KN 260470
KO 980813
KP 835405
KR 447812
KS 825914
KT 245968
KU 585720
KV 128767
KW 315313
KX 501002
KY 767523
KZ 160550
Where to check the result?
People, who have purchased the tickets, can verify the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim the prize amount, the winners should submit the ticket within 30 days of declaration of the result.
It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.