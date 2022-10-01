The winner of the first prize receives Rs 80 lakh. The second prize will be Rs 5 lakh while the winner of the third prize will get Rs 1 lakh. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

Kochi, Oct 01: The Kerala State Lottery Department (KSLD) on Saturday announced the results of 'Karunya KR-568' on Saturday at 3 pm.

The price of the ticket is Rs 40.

Check the winning numbers:

1st Price - Rs. 80,00,000/-

KS 194686

Consolation Prize - Rs. 8,000/-

KN 194686 KO 194686

KP 194686 KR 194686

KT 194686 KU 194686

KV 194686 KW 194686

KX 194686 KY 194686 KZ 194686

3rd Price - Rs. 1,00,000/-

KN 279798

KO 362135

KP 711505

KR 441814

KS 632642

KT 369752

KU 373683

KV 125073

KW 692431

KX 755257

KY 311823

KZ 844794

4th Price - Rs. 5,000/-

0040 6153 2592 4593 3672 2060 0560 3791 5920 6017 9639 4276 4088 3798 2678 2172 9342 7837

Where to check the result?

Log into : https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

On the home page, Find 'Karunya KR-568' Result Today 01-10-2022

Click the link and it will take you to the result page

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder gets after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.

It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.