The winner of the first prize receives Rs 80 lakh. The second prize will be Rs 5 lakh while the winner of the third prize will get Rs 1 lakh. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

Kochi, Sep 19: The Kerala State Lottery Department (KSLD) on Saturday announced the results of 'Karunya KR-565' on Saturday at 3 pm.

The price of the ticket is Rs 40.

Check the winning numbers:

1st Price - Rs. 80,00,000/-

KA 207512

2nd Price - Rs. 5,00,000/-

KB 905799

3rd Price - Rs. 1,00,000/-

KA 570898

Where to check the result?

Log into : https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

On the home page, Find 'Karunya KR-566' Result Today 10-09-2022

Click the link and it will take you to the result page

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder gets after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.

People, who have purchased the tickets, can verify the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim the prize amount, the winners should submit the ticket within 30 days of declaration of the result.

It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.