Kerala Lottery Monsoon Bumper-2022 (BR-86) result: Check winning numbers for July 17

New Delhi, July 17: The result of Kerala Lottery Monsoon Bumper-2022 (BR-86) has been announced on Sunday at 2 pm.

The winner of the first prize will receive Rs 10 crore. The second prize will be Rs 50 lakh (one prizes in each series) while the winner of the third prize will receive Rs 5 lakh (two prizes in each series). The consolation prize is Rs 1 lakh.

The price of the ticket is Rs 250.

1st Prize: Rs 10 crore

2nd Prize: Rs 50 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh (No of prizes: 12)

4th Prize: Rs 1 lakh (up to 54 numbers)

5th Prize: Rs 5,000 (Up to 19,440)

6th Prize: Rs 2,000 (Up to 27,000)

7th Prize: Rs 1,000 (up to 38,880)

8th Prize: Rs 5,00 (up to 68,040)

Consolation Prize: Rs 1 lakh (no of prizes: 5)

Check out the winning numbers:

1st Prize-

Rs. 10,00,00,000/-(10 Crore)

Total Agent's Commission on 1st Prize of Monsoon Bumper: ₹1,20,00,000/-

MA 235610 (ERNAKULAM)

Agent Name: CYRIL CHACKO

Agency No. : E 4393

Consolation Prize

Rs. 1,00,000/-(1 Lakhs)

MB 235610 MC 235610

. .

MD 235610 ME 235610 MG 235610

2nd Prize-

Rs. 50,00,000/- (50 Lakhs)

MG 456064 (GURUVAYOOR)

Agent Name: RAGEN C T

Agency No. : R 6090

3rd Prize-

Rs. 5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

MA 372281

MB 459462

MC 442856

MD 234387

ME 487449

MG 469415

MA 374928

MB 310072

MC 480022

MD 485585

ME 246216

MG 373685

4th Prize-

Rs. 1,00,000/- (1 Lakhs)

75426

5th Prize-

Rs. 5,000/-

0079 0155 0244 0655 0673 0927 0987 1006 1155 1702 1910 2217 2617 2713 3221 3362 3850 4430 4437 4496 4501 4874 5204 5484 5576 5682 5724 6615 6992 7370 7817 8074 8115 8570 9146

6th Prize-

Rs. 2,000/-

0444 0458 0622 0823 1005 1907 2272 2298 2353 2412 2470 2592 2638 2837 2846 2901 3118 3188 3420 3547 3585 3915 4314 4480 4796 4963 5019 5932 6835 6921 7168 7415 7517 7681 7972 8006 8028 8163 8374 8381 8409 8480 8568 8869 9048 9092 9137 9175 9262 9842

7th Prize-

Rs.1,000/-

0097 0329 0381 0439 0533 0773 0915 1097 1222 1239 1378 1410 1640 1800 1919 1927 2013 2255 2419 2489 2614 2674 2765 2937 3115 3837 3979 4179 4230 4611 4667 4810 5041 5064 5220 5423 5755 5849 5954 6017 6125 6178 6181 6195 6228 6253 6390 6397 6829 6842 7194 7360 7436 7722 8019 8051 8080 8160 8185 8260 8296 8509 8761 8860 8987 9000 9185 9209 9230 9427 9593 9732

8th Prize-

Rs. 500/-

0028 0116 0175 0191 0311 0385 0471 0555 0595 0653 0719 1011 1020 1044 1053 1163 1501 1512 1524 1670 1853 2121 2244 2512 2566 2659 2709 2740 2767 2779 2819 2868 2951 3071 3110 3123 3145 3163 3269 3364 3415 3432 3491 3505 3545 3591 3755 3814 3819 3937 4034 4076 4209 4253 4349 4399 4493 4500 4690 4783 4845 4857 4907 4995 5115 5124 5146 5297 5482 5512 5550 5589 5899 5949 5978 5988 5994 6238 6409 6434 6443 6477 6560 6735 6759 6824 6853 6911 7002 7162 7196 7309 7438 7472 7491 7499 7529 7551 7814 8000 8101 8176 8290 8389 8400 8424 8555 8626 8692 8710 8790 8800 8960 9044 9346 9402 9408 9414 9459 9527 9599 9628 9751 9759 9832 9906

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder gets after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.

It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.