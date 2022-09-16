Kerala HC upholds life imprisonment of beedi baron in murder case

The high court also dismissed a government plea seeking maximum penalty of death sentence to Nisham.

In its 2016 order, the trial court in Thrissur had also awarded 24 years in jail in addition for Nisham and slapped a fine of Rs 80.30 lakh on him.

He is currently serving his jail term.

Nisham, who was in an "inebriated" state, had allegedly in a fit of rage assaulted Chandrabose (51) and later rammed his luxury vehicle against him in the early hours of 29 January, 2015. He was irked over the delay in the guard opening the main gates of a posh residential complex 'Shobha city' in Thrissur.

The severely injured guard, treated in a hospital with ventilator support, died on 16 February. The case had evoked widespread protests across the state.