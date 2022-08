Kottayam, Aug 23: A government doctor was arrested by the Vigilance wing of the Kerala police for allegedly accepting cash as bribe from a patient for a surgery. The vigilance team on Monday evening arrested Sujith Kumar, a doctor of the Kanjirappally Taluk hospital near here while accepting Rs 3,000 as bribe.

Vigilance sources said the doctor had sought Rs 5,000 bribe from the patient for hernia operation. "The operation was conducted on August 18.