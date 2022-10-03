Kerala: CPI(M) leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan funeral in Kannur today

He had been undergoing treatment for cancer for some time, party leaders said. A politburo bureau member of the Marxist party, Balakrishnan had served as the CPI(M)'s state secretary from 2015 to 2022.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who postponed his Europe trip that was scheduled from Sunday, mourned the death of Balakrishnan. He tweeted, "The demise of my dear comrade and friend Kodiyeri Balakrishnan leaves me devastated. He was an astute leader who dedicated his entire life to build the communist movement and uplift the downtrodden. He will continue to inspire us in our struggles. Red Salute, Comrade."

A multiple-time MLA, he also served as the Minister of Home and Tourism Affairs in the VS Achuthanandan ministry from 2006 to 2011. Due to failing health, he stepped down as the party state secretary in August this year.

Kerala Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer shared a photo of the departed leader in his Facebook post and said "Gone from our sight, but never from our hearts.

Balakrishnan was MLA from Thalassery constituency for 23 long years. He was CPI- M polit Bureau member and was State Secretary of CPI- M party from 2015 to 2022. He was also the Chief Editor of the Malayalam Newspaper Deshabhimani.