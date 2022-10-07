Indian Navy seizes drugs worth Rs 200 crore in Kochi

"Boat carrying 200kgs heroin worth Rs 1200 crore intercepted by Indian Navy, 6 Iranian crew members arrested. Pak boat initially carried consignment&transferred it to Iranian boat mid-sea,it was destined for Sri Lanka& part of it was for India," said SK Singh, DDG, Ops, NCB.

"Detainees, boat and other incriminating material handed over to us for investigation. According to inputs, this consignment was supplied by Pakistan-based Hadi Salim network, which supplies heroin, charas, Methamphetamine to India and other countries in Indian ocean," he added.

"3 smartphones seized, investigation is in the prelimiary stage, no links with any terrorist found yet. During interrogation, the accused confessed that they are from the Konarak area of Iran," he further said.

Meanwhile, Kerala government is planning to launch anti-drug awareness drive in the state.