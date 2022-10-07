In Kerala, family finds leopard in well; rescue operation on

It seems that the animal has damaged the water pumps...that's why we did not get water," he said. Though there was a covering net above the well, the animal somehow accidentally fell into it, a senior wildlife official said.

"Efforts are on to rescue the leopard. We have contacted the Tamil Nadu wildlife department and are waiting for the veterinarian and other gadgets to reach here from the neighbouring state for the mission," DFO Martin Lowel told PTI.

The experts, attached to the local forest office, recently moved to Idukki as part of a mission to trap a strayed tiger there, he said. The leopard looked healthy as of now and efforts are on to pump out the water from the well, the officer added.