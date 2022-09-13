Former Kerala minister N M Joseph passes away


Kottayam, Sep 13: Former Kerala minister and senior Janata Dal leader Prof N M Joseph died on Tuesday, family sources said.

He was 79. Joseph was the Forest minister during 1987 to 1991 in the second E K Nayanar ministry. He was also a professor of economics at the Pala St Thomas college.

Joseph was the state president of Janata Dal and had also served as its national vice-president. The funeral will take place on Wednesday.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the demise of the former state minister. Joseph had earlier published an autobiography "Ariyapedatha edukal".

