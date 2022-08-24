The Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Thiruvalla in Pathanamthitta district had directed the SHO Keezhvaipur police station to register the case against Jaleel and investigate the matter.

In his Facebook post during his visit to the valley on August 12, the MLA had said, "The part of Kashmir annexed to Pakistan was known as 'Azad Kashmir' and it was an area where the Pakistan government does not have direct control." Jaleel, who was a Minister in the previous CPI(M)-led LDF government, had said "Indian adheena Jammu and Kashmir (India-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir) consists of parts of Jammu, Kashmir Valley and Ladakh." He later withdrew his controversial Facebook post.

Several people, especially BJP leaders, had come out against his post.