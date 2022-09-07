The incident occurred at 8.35 am while the boy along with his brother was crossing the railway line in Mullurkara area.

The siblings were going back home after attending a class in a madrassa, police said.

The boy's brother escaped unhurt in the incident.

Police said the body will be handed over to the family after the post-mortem.

The Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) is a commuter rail system operated by the Indian Railway for semi-urban and rural areas.