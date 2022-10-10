Kochi, Oct 10: Prithviraj Sukumaran's hit film 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' was declared Best Film at Filmfare Awards South 2022 in Malayalam films category. The grand event was held at the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre on Sunday evening.
Apart from Best Film, the Mollywood flick bagged Best Actor in a Leading Role, and Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female) awards at the 67th Filmfare Awards South.
'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' is an action thriller film written and directed by Sachy. Produced by Ranjith and P. M. Sasidharan, the film stars Biju Menon and Prithviraj Sukumaran.
The movie has been remade in Telugu (Bheemla Nayak starring Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati) and a Hindi remake is also in pre-production starring John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan.
Check out winners' list for Malayalam:
Best Film - Ayyappanum Koshiyum
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) - Biju Menon for Ayyappanum Koshiyum
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) - Nimisha Sajayan for The Great Indian Kitchen
Best Director - Senna Hegde for Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Male - Joju George for Nayattu
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Female - Gowri Nandha for Ayyappanum Koshiyum
Best Actor (Critics) - Jayasurya for Vellam
Best Actress (Critics) - Kani Kusruti for Biriyaani
Best Music Album - M Jayachandran for Sufiyum Sujatayum
Best Debut Male - Dev Mohan for Sufiyum Sujatayum
Best Debut Female - Anagha Narayanan for Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam
Best Playback Singer - Male - Shahabaz Aman for "Akashamayavale" from Vellam
Best Playback Singer - Female - KS Chithra for "Theerame" from Malik
Best Lyrics - Rafeeq Ahmed for "Ariyathariyathe"
Best Cinematography - Shyju Khalid for Nayattu