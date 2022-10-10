Kochi, Oct 10: Prithviraj Sukumaran's hit film 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' was declared Best Film at Filmfare Awards South 2022 in Malayalam films category. The grand event was held at the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre on Sunday evening.

Apart from Best Film, the Mollywood flick bagged Best Actor in a Leading Role, and Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female) awards at the 67th Filmfare Awards South.