UP: Kanpur airport to get World-Class facilities by year end

Kanpur, Sep 01: The commercial city Kanpur is going to get world class Airport facilities by the end of this year. The Airport Authority of India has undertaken the development work of Civil enclave at Kanpur Airport with enhanced passengers' facilities at a project cost of Rs 143.6 Crores. Kanpur city is the commercial capital of Uttar Pradesh and hub for Leather, Textile and Defense production.

Considering the growth in passenger traffic, The development project includes construction of a new terminal building, and apron suitable for parking of three A-321 type of aircraft.