Minor killed, 6 injured as car crashes into Jammu railway station

Three of the injured are from Delhi rest from Maharashtra, Chandigarh and Jammu, they said. According to an eyewitness, the vehicle came from the wrong side and hit two people at the entry area followed by others on the way and stopped after hitting an auto.

Senior Superintendent of Police Arif said an FIR has been registered and further investigation is underway. Meanwhile, a woman whose husband is among the injured has alleged that the administration and police are not helping her, saying, "Our kins are in hospital. We have no money. Administration and police has not helped us at all."