Srinagar, Sep 13: In Jammu and Kashmir, the much needed Digital Contour Mapping (DCM) is all set to be completed by the end of this month as 50 percent of the project has been completed so far.

General Manager, Works, Amarnath Shrine Board, RK Bhat said that the work on DCM is in full swing and so far 50 per cent of the work has been completed and it is expected that the work will be completed by the end of this month.