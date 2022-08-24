Jammu-Srinagar NH closed for vehicular traffic amidst multiple landslides, shooting stones

Srinagar, Aug 24: In Jammu and Kashmir, the 270 km long Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH44), the only all-weather surface link that connects Kashmir valley with rest of the country was been closed today for vehicular traffic amidst multiple landslides and shooting stones at Mehad and Cafeteria Morh in Ramban district.

Due to overnight rains, multiple landslides and shooting stones have been triggered at many places on the National Highway between Ramban and Banihal including Cafeteria Morh and Sita Ram Passi between Maroog and Kela Morh resulting into the closure of the National Highway since early morning today.