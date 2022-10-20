Heavy snowfall in Jammu; Mughal Road closed

"Mughal Road has been closed for vehicular traffic due to heavy snowfall," Deputy Superintendent of Police, Traffic (Rajouri-Poonch Range), Aftab Bukhari told PTI.

The road surface has become slippery due to the sharp drop in temperatures, the officials said.

On October 18 as well, the road remained closed for a day due to snowfall and nearly 100 passengers stranded due to the suspension of traffic were rescued on Wednesday.

The weather office has forecast light to moderate rains and snowfall in the Union territory.