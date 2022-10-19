Earthquake measuring 4.2 on Richter scale jolts Ladakh


Google Oneindia New

Jammu, Oct 19: An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale hit Ladakh on Wednesday, the National Centre for Seismology said.

The epicentre of the tremor, recorded at 8.07 am, was 135 km north-east of Leh belt of the union territory, it said.

The officials said there were no reports of any damage.

Powerful quake of 6.8-magnitude kills over 46 in China, leaves trail of destruction

The quake hit at a latitude of 34.92 degrees north and longitude of 78.72 degrees east at a depth of 10 km, they said.

The Himalayan region is prone to earthquakes.

Published On October 19, 2022

More JAMMU  News arrow_forward

Read more about: earthquake ladakh richter scale
Read more...