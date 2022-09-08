Artist dies while performing opera on Lord Shiva

Jammu, Sept 8: A male artist performing role of goddess Parvati in a Lord Shiva's dancing opera died after he collapsed on stage in Jammu city outskirts and the video of his last moments went viral on social media.

20-year Yogesh Gupta was performing in Lord Shiva's dancing-cum-musical opera at a night Jagran in Kotha Sonia hamlet of Bishnah tehil on Tuesday night, sources said.