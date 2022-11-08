Jaipur, Nov 08: Love, they say, can move mountains and a physical education teacher in Rajasthan, underwent a gender-affirming surgery in order to marry her student, Kalpana Fouzdar on Sunday.
To marry her love, Rajasthan teacher changes gender
The teacher now identified as Aarav Kuntal fell in love with a student Kalpana Fouzdar, underwent a sex change operation to marry her, as per media reports.
"Everything is fair in love and that is why I changed my gender," says Aarav.
"I always wished to undergo surgery to change my gender. I had my first surgery in December 2019," says Aarav Kuntal, teacher who changed his gender.
