To marry her love, Rajasthan teacher changes gender

Jaipur, Nov 08: Love, they say, can move mountains and a physical education teacher in Rajasthan, underwent a gender-affirming surgery in order to marry her student, Kalpana Fouzdar on Sunday.

The teacher now identified as Aarav Kuntal fell in love with a student Kalpana Fouzdar, underwent a sex change operation to marry her, as per media reports.

"Everything is fair in love and that is why I changed my gender," says Aarav.

"I always wished to undergo surgery to change my gender. I had my first surgery in December 2019," says Aarav Kuntal, teacher who changed his gender.

Published On November 8, 2022

