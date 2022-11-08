RSMSSB CHO Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply online

RSMSSB CHO Recruitment drive is being held to fill up a total of 3,531 vacancies for the post of Community Health Officer.

To apply for RSMSSB CHO recruitment, the candidates should be between 21 to 40 years as on January 1, 2023.

Candidates from the Unreserved/BC/EBC (creamy layer) will have to pay a fee of Rs 450, while candidates from the BC/EBC (non-creamy layer), EWS category, are required to pay Rs 350. While those belonging to SC/ST must pay Rs 250.

RSMSSB CHO recruitment 2022: How to apply