REET Admit Card 2022 to be released today

Jaipur, July 14: REET Admit Card 2022: The admit cards for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers or REET 2022 will be released today. The same once released will be available on the official website.

REET 2022 is scheduled to be held on July 23 and 24 2022 and the exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift would be between 10 am and 12.30 pm while the second one would be from 3 pm to 5 pm.