Rajasthan state govt employees get DA hike under 7th Pay Commission

The government in a statement said that now 38 per cent DA will be payable to state employees and pensioners from July 1 2022.

The decision comes in line with the decision of the Centre which had approved a DA hike for Central Government employees by 4 per cent with effect from July 1 2022.

After setting up the 7th Pay Commission questions have been asked on whether the government would set up an 8th Pay Commission.

The Centre has however said that it has no plans on setting up the 8th Pay Commission for Central Government employees.

Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary told Parliament that no such proposal is under consideration with the government for constitution of the eighth Pay Commission for central government employees.