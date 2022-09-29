Rajasthan REET 2022 result declared at reetbser2022.in: How to check your scorecard

Jaipur, Sep 29: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) announced the result of the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2022 today. Candidates can check official website reetbser2022.in. The REET 2022 was conducted nationwide by BSER between July 23-24, 2022.

Candidates should make sure you score more than qualifying marks in order to be eligible for the post of teacher in State Government or Private Schools.