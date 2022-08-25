Rajasthan CM Gehlot to make aerial survey of rain-hit areas in the state

Jaipur, Aug 25: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will conduct an aerial survey of the areas that have been severely hit by rains in the state and meet the affected people on Thursday.

The chief minister will conduct the aerial survey of the rain-hit areas of Bundi, Kota, Baran and Jhalawar districts. He will also meet the affected people in Kota, Anta (Baran) and Jhalawar, an official spokesperson said.