Rajasthan: BJP stages massive protest in Jaipur over lumpy skin disease


Jaipur, Sep 20: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday held a massive protest demonstration in Jaipur over the Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) that has killed over 57,000 cattle in Rajasthan and affected another 11 lakh.

BJP workers clashed with the police, breaking barricades and raising slogans after they were prevented from marching to the state assembly.

Milk collection in Rajasthan reduced by 3 to 4 lakh litre per day due to lumpy skin disease

As the number of lumpy skin diseases grows, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has demanded that the central government declare lumpy disease as a national calamity.

On Monday, a BJP leader brought a cow outside the state assembly premises to draw the state government's attention towards the lumpy skin disease.

Holding a stick in his hand, the MLA told reporters that cows are suffering from lumpy skin disease but the state government is in a deep slumber.

Published On September 20, 2022

