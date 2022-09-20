Rajasthan: BJP stages massive protest in Jaipur over lumpy skin disease

BJP workers clashed with the police, breaking barricades and raising slogans after they were prevented from marching to the state assembly.

As the number of lumpy skin diseases grows, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has demanded that the central government declare lumpy disease as a national calamity.

On Monday, a BJP leader brought a cow outside the state assembly premises to draw the state government's attention towards the lumpy skin disease.

Holding a stick in his hand, the MLA told reporters that cows are suffering from lumpy skin disease but the state government is in a deep slumber.