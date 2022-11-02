Prison break: Inmates build a tunnel for escape from jail

During inspection, the constables discovered the tunnel outside the wall.

The discovery of the tunnel averted escapes from barrack jail. The undertrials or accused could have used that escape route.

As per the police, the tunnel was not there in the court until Sunday morning. The tunnel was made to provide a possible escape route for those who were to be produced in the sessions court located in Jaipur's Bani Park.

During the trial, the prisoners are kept in the barracks of the makeshift jail until they appear before the sessions court.

Pushpendra Bhardwaj, an advocate of the sessions court said, "This is the temporary jail built in the premises of the sessions court and this is the first time such incident took place. The 2-feet pit was dug close to the outside wall of the jail. However, no tunnel was dug inside the jail premises. The officials also found four tiles and cement have been removed from a place inside the jail," reported Mirror Now.

Bhardwaj also added that someone might have been planning to commit some crime. "We will write a letter to the jail DG to prevent such incidents in the future and direct the officials to increase security. This could have led to serious crime."

Police have started an investigation into the matter.