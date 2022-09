Sultanpur, Sep 27: Former Union minister and Sultanpur Lok Sabha MP Maneka Gandhi has attacked the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan, saying leaving the lumpy virus-affected cows in the open is leading to further spread of the disease.

Speaking at a programme here, she said, "The lumpy virus-affected cows are left in the open in Rajasthan, due to which the disease is spreading very fast. It is also affecting humans. Pustules coming out on people's faces is a result of this."