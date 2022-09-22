In Rajasthan, man gets 20 years' jail for raping 9-year-old


Jaipur, Sep 22: A man was sentenced to 20 years' of rigorous imprisonment by a POCSO court here for raping a nine-year-old girl in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district in 2020.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the 25-year-old convict Kanhaiya Lal alias Kanha Bhil on Wednesday.

On August 4, 2020, a case was registered against the accused at the Raipur police station.

Jhalawar SP Richa Tomar said in view of the seriousness of the crime, efforts were made for the success of the case by opting for the case officer scheme and coordinating with the court, prosecution officer and witnesses from time to time.

Under the case officer scheme, officers are deputed for dealing with serious crimes.

